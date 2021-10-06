There’s now speculation on the AEW TBS Title being revealed during tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan revealed in a new interview that there will be multiple announcements during tonight’s show, with one of those being a huge announcement that has been a long time coming. You can click here for Khan’s comments. Khan’s announcement teaser comes after Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian recently reported that the company had plans to introduce the AEW TBS Title, which would be a secondary title for the women’s division.

In an update, Fightful Select has now confirmed that a secondary title is set to be revealed for the AEW women’s division. It was not confirmed that the final name will be the AEW TBS Title, but that is how the title is being referred to by people internally.

Word is that an announcement on the new AEW women’s division title will come “sooner than later,” and while it wasn’t confirmed that this will be one of the announcements on tonight’s Dynamite, it does fit the bill.

It’s believed that the AEW TBS Title will be promoted similarly to the AEW TNT Title, currently held by Sammy Guevara, which is booked like the rest of the AEW titles.

AEW has also been rumored to introduce new Trios Titles, but that has not been confirmed and there’s been nothing recent on that rumor.

AEW Dynamite will begin airing via TBS on January 5, 2022. AEW Rampage will continue airing on TNT, while Dark and Elevation will remain on Rampage. TNT will also begin airing quarterly supercard specials next year.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

