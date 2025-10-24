A potential spoiler regarding AJ Lee’s WWE return may have surfaced.

According to multiple online fans and social media users, Netflix, which is the weekly streaming platform home for WWE Monday Night Raw, has begun promoting the November 17 episode of the show with AJ Lee featured prominently in the episode’s banner image (see below).

The listing has sparked heavy speculation that the women’s wrestling legend could be making her return to WWE television that night on the 11/17 episode of WWE Raw.

The date in question is already one circled on the WWE calendar, as that installment of WWE Raw will be held live from ‘The Mecca’ of pro wrestling and WWE at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The show is already being heavily promoted as John Cena’s final appearance as a full-time WWE Superstar on WWE Raw.

AJ Lee last appeared on programming earlier this year, culminating in a featured match at the historic debut WWE premium live event on ESPN, WrestlePalooza, teaming with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team bout against Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch.

The match marked her first in-ring appearance for WWE in nearly a decade and drew widespread attention across mainstream outlets, with her initial return appearance on WWE SmackDown in Chicago leading up to the show going heavily viral both in and outside of pro wrestling circles online.

However, AJ has not been featured in any follow-up segments since that show, leading many to question when, or if, WWE would bring her back into ongoing storylines. There were false rumors making the rounds this week from an unofficial Facebook page that claimed AJ Lee was on the sidelines from WWE while taking part in a book tour, with the post including a fake quote with AJ Lee teasing her WWE return.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially confirmed AJ Lee for the November 17 episode of WWE Raw at MSG. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the WWE television return of AJ Lee continue to surface.