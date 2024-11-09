Could the long-awaited women’s secondary championship finally be on the way?

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, there are rumblings of a new secondary women’s title being introduced.

In a semi-cryptic post shared ahead of tonight’s WWE on USA Network blue brand program, the folks at Wrestle Votes have teased the possibility for the show.

“Women’s United States Championship. Tonight on SmackDown,” the post read.

One would assume this means a new WWE Women’s U.S. title is coming tonight.

We will find out soon enough!

For those interested, we also have details on another big Spoiler On Big Segment Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Buffalo, N.Y..

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.