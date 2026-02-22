Timothy Thatcher could be stepping into a powerful new position within WWE.

According to one source, WWE is reportedly planning to introduce Thatcher in a brand-new authority role for Evolve, with the former in-ring standout set to serve as the promotion’s new General Manager.

The GM position in Evolve has remained vacant since Stevie Turner departed last year. Rather than leaving the role unfilled any longer, WWE is said to be moving forward with plans to officially install Thatcher as the brand’s on-screen authority figure.

It would mark a significant transition for the 42-year-old veteran.

Thatcher previously competed as an active member of the WWE NXT roster from 2020 through 2022, earning a reputation for his gritty, hard-hitting technical style. Prior to his NXT run, he was a regular fixture in Evolve from 2014 to 2019, making the reported appointment something of a full-circle moment.

After exiting NXT in 2022, Thatcher had brief runs with Pro Wrestling NOAH, AEW/ROH, and MLW before ultimately returning to WWE in 2024 in a behind-the-scenes capacity as an ID trainer.

Now, it appears his responsibilities could expand even further.

If finalized, Thatcher’s appointment would give Evolve a seasoned veteran with deep ties to the brand at the helm, signaling a new chapter for the promotion’s leadership structure.

