– WWE appears to be working towards a Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 41, or some sort of involvement between the two on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this coming April in Las Vegas, NV. WRKD Wrestling alluded to as much in a cryptic post on X on Friday, which showed Orton and Owens staring each other down in the ring with a caption that reads, “Mania.”

– Bret Hart has been announced for meet and greets with The On Location concierge packages for WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV.

– WWE has announced Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley for appearances at WWE’s The World during WrestleMania 41 Week.

– Booker T is featured ordering a WWE Performance Center athlete to step up his promo game in a new promotional clip released ahead of the series debut of WWE LFG on A&E this weekend.