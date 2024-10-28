It appears tonight was only the beginning for Bully Ray and Ridge Holland.

As noted, Holland and Ray had a verbal exchange at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 during the “Countdown” pre-show leading into the premium live event from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on October 27.

He also appeared at the end of Halloween Havoc during the Williams-Page main event.

In an update, one WWE source has noted that there are plans for the company to further utilize Bully Ray going forward.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend is expected to work the upcoming heavily-promoted WWE NXT taping on November 6 at the former ECW Arena at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One idea is for Bully Ray to join forces with Trick Williams for a big featured tag-team bout against the duo of Ridge Holland and Ethan Page.

Also announced for the show is Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with special guest referee Dawn Marie.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)