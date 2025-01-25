AEW is “bringing the BOOM” to Daily’s Place tonight.

Ahead of the annual Homecoming-themed episode of AEW Collision tonight at 8/7c on TNT, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a potential spoiler on a special appearance has surfaced.

One source is reporting that “Big BOOM!” A.J. has been seen at the site of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.

Whether or not The Costco Guy will be appearing on tonight’s program remains to be seen.

It’s worth noting that AJ, who lives in the Florida area, was mentioning in media interviews last month that he hoped to return from his broken foot within a couple of months time.

For a complete preview of tonight’s show, click here.

(H/T: Fightful Select)