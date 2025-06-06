Cedric Alexander appears to be a name to watch on the free agent scene, as multiple sources indicate that TNA Wrestling has expressed significant interest in signing the former WWE Superstar.

Talks regarding Alexander potentially joining the TNA roster have reportedly intensified in recent weeks. While nothing has been confirmed, one source noted, “There’s been a lot of chatter about TNA’s interest in Cedric Alexander. We can’t say with certainty that a deal is finalized, but usually when there’s this much noise, there’s something to it.”

Alexander officially hit the open market after his WWE release in February 2025 and the completion of his 90-day non-compete period. Known for his crisp in-ring work and high-octane offense, Alexander brings a strong track record to the table, including runs as both WWE Cruiserweight Champion and United States Champion.

Initially, the talk for Alexander was that he would be ending up in AEW upon being released from WWE, due to his former running mates in The Hurt Business faction from WWE’s past reuniting in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Cedric Alexander’s future continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)