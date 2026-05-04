Kairi Sane’s WWE exit may not be as final as it initially seemed.

Despite being part of WWE’s recent round of post–WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, there is now internal belief within the company that Sane could resurface as soon as this weekend’s Backlash premium live event.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, there’s growing speculation backstage that Sane may return to wrap up her ongoing storyline involving IYO SKY and Asuka.

The situation remains fluid, and it’s unclear whether any potential appearance would be a one-time deal or something more.

“Within WWE, it’s felt there is a better than 50% chance that Kairi shows up at Backlash to at least finish off that storyline,” Alvarez wrote to his subscribers on X.

That storyline has been building for some time, with Sane caught in the middle of escalating tensions between SKY and Asuka.

Prior to her release, the angle saw Asuka pressuring and antagonizing Sane, demanding loyalty while creating friction between the trio.

A singles match between SKY and Asuka is currently scheduled for this Saturday’s Backlash event in Tampa, Florida, making the timing of a potential Sane appearance particularly noteworthy.

It would certainly make sense.

Sane’s release raised eyebrows given her role in the storyline and the expectation that she would factor into its eventual payoff.

Among the names cut, her departure stood out due to both her in-ring ability and narrative importance.

Fan support has remained strong in the days since, with the #WeWantKairi hashtag gaining traction across social media platforms.

Sane herself addressed the speculation shortly after her release, pushing back on the idea that she stepped away from WWE of her own accord or intends to leave wrestling behind.

“What I can say is I know there’s been a lot of speculation, but I truly love this work, my teammates, and my fans,” Sane wrote. “I’ve never walked away, and I’ve given my all in everything I do. I hope you’re all doing well.”