A potential shake-up may be in store for WrestleMania as concerns grow over Rey Mysterio’s status following an apparent injury during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Mysterio joined forces with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag team bout against American Made, but was noticeably absent from the final moments of the match. He was being evaluated by WWE’s ringside medical team and was later seen putting minimal weight on one leg while being assisted backstage.

Bryan Alvarez has provided an update on Mysterio’s situation via his private X (formerly Twitter) subscriber feed. According to Alvarez, Mysterio’s scheduled match at WrestleMania—set for Night 1 against Chad Gable, who is competing under the El Grande Americano persona—may see a substitution if Mysterio is unable to compete.

Alvarez noted that Dragon Lee is being considered as the leading candidate to step in should Mysterio be pulled from the card. Rey Fenix is also an option, but Alvarez speculated WWE may prefer not to have Fenix take a loss so early in the storyline arc of El Grande Americano.

As of now, WWE has not made any official announcement regarding Mysterio’s condition or potential changes to the WrestleMania lineup.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.

Rey Mysterio had to be carried to the back after tonight’s match. (🎥: @JHWreporter) pic.twitter.com/QNAO6c00I1 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 19, 2025

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)