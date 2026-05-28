A familiar face from WWE’s past was reportedly discussed internally for a special appearance at this weekend’s international premium live event.

There was said to be a pitch within WWE creative for former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella to appear at WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday in Turin. It remains unclear how far the idea progressed, and there’s currently no indication that the appearance was officially approved.

Marella is currently signed with TNA Wrestling, where he serves as an on-screen authority figure, but longtime fans still closely associate him with his memorable WWE run.

His WWE debut remains one of the more unique moments of the Ruthless Aggression era, as Marella shockingly defeated Umaga to capture the Intercontinental Championship in Milan, Italy back in 2007.

That connection to Italy reportedly made him a natural name to at least be considered internally ahead of WWE’s first major stadium-style event in the country.

As of now, there’s been no confirmation regarding whether Marella will ultimately appear at the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)