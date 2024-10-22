A wrestler return could be taking place on this week’s AEW on TBS program.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Powerhouse Hobbs has been seen in the area.

Hobbs has mentioned in recent weeks that he has been medically cleared after spending several months on the sidelines due to injury.

The pro wrestling star has been backstage at a number of AEW and ROH shows while out with the injury, so it is not necessarily confirmation that the 10/23 show will mark his return just because he is spotted in the area.

It is expected that Hobbs will return to AEW in the near future regardless.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)