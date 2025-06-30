“Mami” is coming to “The Steel City” tonight.

And she’s coming with a “special [huge] message.”

Heading into the Monday, June 30, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE updated advertising for the show to include the note that Rhea Ripley will have a “special message” when she kicks off the show.

The official announcement reads as follows:

Rhea Ripley kicks off Raw with a special message Monday Night Raw will kick off in a major way as Rhea Ripley has promised to deliver a message to the WWE Universe. With Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution and SummerSlam fast approaching, there’s no telling what The Eradicator has on her mind after a grueling Street Fight with Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions. Don’t miss Monday Night Raw live this Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

Additional promotion for the show in the WWE Now YouTube preview for tonight’s WWE Raw features a video title that reads, “Rhea Ripley kicks off Raw with a huge message.”

While not confirmed, there are reports as recently as earlier today that suggest Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship is “on the table” for the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event.

With WWE hyping Ripley making a “special message,” and including mentions of WWE Evolution “fast-approaching,” it’s quite possible that the Ripley vs. SKY title tilt at the returning all-women’s premium live event scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

