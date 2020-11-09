Riddle is reportedly headed to the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful Select.

It was reported that Riddle’s recent name change, which saw WWE drop his first name, was done for him to be added to the Team RAW at Survivor Series on tonight’s RAW show.

There’s no word on if that plan has been changed, but Riddle’s recent qualifying match with Sheamus made a good impression on WWE Chairman & Vince McMahon. Sheamus won that match to earn his Survivor Series spot.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will feature a Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier with Riddle vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Elias going at it in a Triple Threat to determine the final member of the Men’s Team RAW. The winner will earn the fifth and final spot, joining AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Braun Strowman.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.