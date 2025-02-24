– LA Knight is in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. As noted, “The Mega Star” is scheduled to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship on this coming Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

– Jade Cargill is not at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. She had been for the past few weeks, even taking part in classes at the facility in preparation of her WWE television return. Her storyline was recently reintroduced to WWE programming, and her return is expected imminently.

– Featured below are the producers for matches and segments featured on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Chris Park aka Abyss – Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* Shane Helms – LA Knight & R-Truth vs. Miz & Carmelo Hayes

* TJ Wilson – Tiffany Stratton promo, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LaRae

* Ken Doann – Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Michael Hayes – The Rock promo

* Shawn Daivari, Nick Aldis – Pretty Deadly vs. DIY

* Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble – Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* Nick Aldis also produced WWE Speed matches at the taping as well

