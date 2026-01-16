A surprise appearance could be planned for today’s special daytime episode of WWE SmackDown from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England.

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater was a notable absence from TNA’s IMPACT on AMC premiere on Thursday night, and his scheduled title defense at Saturday’s TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view was quietly pulled as well.

While no official explanation has been given, there is growing speculation that Slater’s absence may be tied to WWE plans. The belief making the rounds is that the UK native could be appearing on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In fact, more specifically, Slater has been rumored as a potential surprise name to answer Carmelo Hayes’ United States Open Challenge, which would explain why he was kept off recent TNA programming.

WWE waited until late into the day on Thursday to make the announcement regarding Carmelo Hayes’ defense of the U.S. title in an open challenge at Friday’s SmackDown in England.

Leon Slater already has a foot in the WWE door.

The rising young star made his WWE debut last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, teaming with NXT standout Je’Von Evans in a WWE Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Nothing has been confirmed on either front, but Slater’s sudden removal from TNA plans has certainly raised eyebrows.

