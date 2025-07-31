Another WWE Hall of Fame legend could be making a surprise appearance at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend.

Brie Bella recently commented about how being married to AEW talent Bryan Danielson is a ‘roadblock’ in her returning to WWE alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella, during a recent episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

In an update, that could have been a case of throwing fans off, as “Brie Mode” herself has been spotted in the New Jersey area ahead of the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event on Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

WWE, nor Brie have commented on her status for SummerSlam. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding her status continue to surface.

