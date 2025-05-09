A major inter-promotional event is brewing in Mexico, as AAA’s upcoming Triplemania: Monterrey show will reportedly feature talent from both WWE and TNA Wrestling.

According to a new update, the show scheduled for June 15, 2025 at Arena Monterrey is shaping up to be a showcase of global wrestling partnerships.

WWE’s involvement had already been confirmed through the participation of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who recently returned to AAA. But the latest report suggests that WWE’s footprint at the event is set to grow even larger.

“WWE legend and Hall of Famer JBL is set for the show,” one source added.

The collaboration doesn’t end there.

TNA Wrestling is also expected to be represented in a big way as part of the ongoing WWE/NXT and TNA partnership.

“In addition, TNA stars Matt and Jeff Hardy will be brought in along with TNA Champion Joe Hendry,” the source added.

The report also touched on original creative plans for the event, noting a major WWE name was initially lined up before being sidelined.

“Sources indicate that Rey Mysterio was set for this event prior to his unfortunate injury the night before WrestleMania,” the source stated.

And the surprises might not be over yet. WWE and AAA are reportedly in discussions to feature another current WWE standout.

“Also of note, interesting here—we are told WWE and AAA are considering [WWE Speed Champion] El Grande Americano [Chad Gable] for the event.”

Should all these plans come to fruition, Triplemania: Monterrey could go down as one of the most ambitious crossover events in AAA history, uniting top-tier talent from WWE, TNA, and Mexico’s premier lucha libre promotion on a single card.

