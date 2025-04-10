As we count down the final days to WrestleMania 41, sources close to the event indicate that the current working plan features a total of 14 matches on the card.

While several headline bouts have already been officially announced, there are still a few key matchups expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Among the anticipated additions are:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest – A potential showdown that has been in the works for some time. However, McIntyre’s availability remains uncertain due to a legitimate eye injury that could affect his status for the event.



* Randy Orton vs. TBD – Orton is still expected to have a featured singles match, though his opponent has not yet been finalized.



* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The War Raiders – This tag title bout has reportedly been discussed internally, though it has yet to be made official.

Of course, as is always the case with major WWE events, plans are subject to change—especially with injuries and creative adjustments still in play. That said, with just over a week remaining, this projected lineup reflects WWE’s current direction heading into the biggest show of the year.

As noted, the following are the current internal lineups for each individual night of WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada:

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SATURDAY (Night 1)

* CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s World Championship)

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SUNDAY (Night 2)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s Championship)

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

