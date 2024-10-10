A title match is expected for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of this week’s blue brand program on USA Network on Friday, October 11, there are reports making the rounds regarding a potential match planned for the show.

LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes in a showdown for the WWE United States Championship is reportedly going to take place on the 10/11 episode.

Knight laid out Hayes with a BFT on last week’s show after Hayes won via injury stoppage against AJ Styles.

