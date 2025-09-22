Since Saturday’s AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view, an “Important announcement” by AEW President Tony Khan is being advertised for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

New details have surfaced regarding what the reveal may be.

As noted, during the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on September 20, it was revealed that AEW President Tony Khan will make the announcement live on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

While no further information was provided on the broadcast, Dave Meltzer reported in his Daily Update at F4WOnline.com what many within AEW are expecting.

“Most seem to think it’s women’s tag team titles and a tournament,” Meltzer wrote, adding that Khan had the belts made some time ago, but injuries in the women’s division forced the company to hold off on introducing them.

Also expected for the September 24, post-All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max is the long-awaited return of fan-favorite star “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

