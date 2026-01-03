An NXT standout is backstage at SmackDown tonight.

Jordynne Grace is in Buffalo, New York, the site of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on January 2. While her presence has been confirmed, there is no word yet on whether she will appear on the broadcast or be involved behind the scenes.

SmackDown officially expands back to three hours beginning with tonight’s episode, and WWE has been expected to lean on NXT talent to help fill the additional hour of programming.

Grace’s situation has been particularly notable, as she has already been believed to be signed to a main roster-level contract with WWE despite continuing to work NXT-related appearances.

Whether her presence in Buffalo signals an on-screen role or something more remains to be seen.

Advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the KeyBank Center is Jade Cargill vs. Michin in non-title action, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will reveal stipulations for their Three Stages of Hell title tilt, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in an Ambulance match, Chelsea Green vs. Giulia for the Women’s U.S. title, as well as Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), Nia Jax & Lash Legend.

