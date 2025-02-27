– WWE officials are reportedly considering keeping the NXT brand in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 Week for a live television broadcast on Tuesday, April 22. This would follow their WrestleMania 41 Weekend event, NXT Stand & Deliver. Given NXT’s previous use of the UFC Apex venue, speculation suggests WWE may once again utilize the location for this show. However, no final decision has been made, as discussions remain ongoing.

– Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is expected to return very soon, with rumors indicating she could make her comeback as early as this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. For months, fan speculation has linked Naomi to an attack on Cargill, potentially setting up a heated rivalry between the two. If Cargill does return at Elimination Chamber, it could lay the groundwork for a major WrestleMania storyline—possibly culminating in a high-stakes showdown between Naomi and Cargill on the grandest stage of them all.

