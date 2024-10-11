When Roman Reigns is backstage at a WWE show, Paul Heyman is never far behind.

However as of late, “The Wise Man” has not been on WWE television since being attacked by Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline and put through a table several months ago.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WRKD Wrestling is teasing the return of Jimmy Uso and/or Paul Heyman to the weekly blue brand show.

As noted, Jimmy Uso returned for a memorable hug with Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Could Heyman or Uso be the “him” he was referring to in this cryptic statement made hours before tonight’s WWE SmackDown?

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Greenville, S.C.