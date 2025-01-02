A potential spoiler update regarding a top title match planned for the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event has surfaced.

WWE revived Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, featuring a historic moment as Chelsea Green defeated Michin to become the inaugural United States Champion.

According to one source, WWE is contemplating a rematch between Green and Michin for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25, 2025, in San Antonio, TX.

The report indicates that WWE’s creative team is already crafting the event’s card and is seriously considering adding a stipulation to the rematch. This potential enhancement would serve to conclude their long-standing rivalry and storyline in a definitive way.

We will keep you posted as additional spoilers and rumors regarding the next episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock continue to surface.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes’ Backstage Pass)