The rumors about potential surprise entrants for tonight’s Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches continues.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this evening at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, another top WWE Superstar has been spotted at the site of tonight’s show.

One source is reporting that “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles has been seen in Indianapolis, Indiana, the city set to host WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury on the October 4, 2024, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown during a match against Carmelo Hayes. The injury occurred as he was making his return to the ring following a long absence.

On January 10, Styles shared on X that the recovery process has been challenging.

At this time, it remains unclear whether he will compete in the Royal Rumble.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Royal Rumble results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)