There’s growing buzz around a potentially major surprise at WWE Backlash 2026, and it could involve one of the company’s biggest stars.

Danhausen is currently in search of a tag team partner for the premium live event, where he’s set to face The Miz and Kit Wilson.

With no official announcement yet, speculation has quickly picked up regarding who might step in for the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star.

According to betting odds released by MyBookie, CM Punk is listed as the current favorite at -200 to be revealed as Danhausen’s mystery partner on the show.

That’s interesting.

As of now, Punk is not advertised for any other matches on the Backlash card, leaving the door open for a potential appearance in this spot.

While nothing has been confirmed, the odds, and timing, have certainly fueled the speculation.

The possible pairing wouldn’t come out of nowhere, either.

Danhausen and Punk share a well-documented friendship that dates back years, and Punk was reportedly one of the key figures backstage advocating for Danhausen’s signing.

Featured below are the MyBookie odds listed for Danhausen’s mystery tag team partner at WWE Backlash:

* CM Punk -200

* Jelly Roll +400

* John Cena +2000

* Stephen A. Smith +5000

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.