The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues to wind down.

And with it comes a plethora of rumors about potential surprise returns in the highly-anticipated men’s and women’s 30-person Royal Rumble matches.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been out of action since October last year due to a lingering foot injury, later diagnosed as a Lisfranc fracture. However, recent updates suggest that Styles is making significant progress and could return to the ring sooner than expected.

WWE is reportedly hopeful that Styles will be cleared to compete this weekend at the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Notably, Styles is scheduled to be in Indianapolis for the event—a strong indication that he might be set for an in-ring return. Styles sustained the injury in October during his first match back after being off television for several months.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

