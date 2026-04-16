Three expected favorites for three big matches scheduled for the two-night WWE premium live event this weekend have emerged.

According to one source, Roman Reigns is expected to defeat CM Punk and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

The match will headline the second and final night of the two-night PLE.

Also expected to win is Trick Williams, with Lil Yachty in his corner. Williams will be challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship, signaling plans for a second title change in the works.

Finally, Penta is rumored to get his hand raised in the multiple person ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)