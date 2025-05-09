A very interesting name is backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown show at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Alexa Bliss could be returning to WWE TV as soon as tonight’s SmackDown. While it’s not confirmed she’ll appear on camera, she’s reportedly scheduled to be at the show.

Bliss, who last appeared at Elimination Chamber over two months ago, has been healthy and on good terms with WWE. She’s only made three appearances since signing a new contract before the Royal Rumble.

Sources say WWE has kept her off TV to align her return with the Wyatt Sicks storyline, which was delayed due to Bo Dallas’ injury. It’s unclear if those creative plans are still in place.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Dayton, OH. is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight & Damian Priest in tag-team action, as well as Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill to determine the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.

