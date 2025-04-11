With Kevin Owens sidelined by injury, the spotlight now turns to Randy Orton and who he might face at WrestleMania.

The speculation is heating up, but BetOnline has stepped in to provide some clarity—at least in the form of betting odds. Currently topping the list as the most likely opponent for “The Viper” is none other than the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

In addition to Aldis, also listed with odds for Orton’s potential replacement opponent for WrestleMania 41 are Aleister Black, Solo Sikoa, Ludwig Kaiser, Rusev, The Rock, Goldberg, Shinsuke Nakamura, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Ray Fenix, Matt Riddle, Triple H and Ric Flair.

From Bet Online:

Randy Orton was scheduled to face off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. It would have been an amazing match.



Unfortunately, KO was advised by doctors to get neck surgery and is on the shelf for the foreseeable future.



We know there is zero chance that a healthy Apex Predator will be sidelined for Mania.



The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have opened lines on who will face Orton in Las Vegas and most likely fall prey to the Viper.



The favorite happens to be Mickie James husband, a former TNA and NWA champion as well as the current Smackdown general manager.



Who will Randy Orton face at WrestleMania 41 (In order from betting favorite to least likely)?



* Nick Aldis 10/11

* Aleister Black 2/1

* Solo Sikoa 4/1

* Ludwig Kaiser 5/1

* Goldberg 10/1

* Rusev 10/1

* The Rock 10/1

* Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

* Brock Lesnar 14/1

* Austin Theory 16/1

* Braun Strowman 20/1

* Carmelo Hayes 20/1

* Karrion Kross 20/1

* Xavier Woods 20/1

* Kofi Kingston 33/1

* Rey Fenix 33/1

* Matt Riddle 40/1

* Triple H 50/1

* Ric Flair 100/1

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.