Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars

The match set between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam is still undecided, but some within the company want Orton to win to start a program with WWE Hall of Famer Edge with the WWE title on the line.

Others believe that WWE needs to create new stars and McIntyre has been protected all this time. The belief is that now is not the time for McIntyre to lose the title and that the feud between Randy Orton and Edge does not necessarily require a title.

There is a draft coming up that could shape both wrestlers’ futures as well, with stars like Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley being heavily protected as future opponents for McIntyre to feud with. The WWE’s decision in the match between McIntyre and Randy Orton for the WWE title at SummerSlam is expected to be a clear indicator of what direction they’re going to be taking the product in the future.