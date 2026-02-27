Danhausen may have just lit the match on a fresh round of wrestling speculation.

The popular AEW personality took to social media today and shared a meme that immediately got fans buzzing. The image comes from Disney’s Aladdin, specifically the scene at the end of the film where Genie is finally freed from his lamp.

And it didn’t take long for people to start reading between the lines.

Given Danhausen’s current status, many are interpreting the post as a subtle tease that his AEW contract could be nearing its expiration, potentially making him “very nice, very evil” somewhere new in the near future.

Timing is everything.

As WWE heads into the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday night in Chicago, the company has been repeatedly hyping a mysterious crate on recent episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

The tease?

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will open the mystery box live at the PLE.

That’s all WWE has said so far.

But with Danhausen posting a “freedom” meme days before the event, and WWE hyping a literal box set to be opened in Chicago, fans have already begun connecting dots.

Could the “very nice, very evil” one be inside?

We will find out soon enough!

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 takes place on Saturday, February 28, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage.