Seth Rollins is said to be the internal favorite to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sees Rollins as the leading candidate to become the new champions.

It was noted that there’s also an internal feeling that Rollins has a “very strong chance” to be crowned champion at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes is an obvious favorite among fans, but he is still factored into the chase of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which should end up being a long-term booking plan. Rhodes is expected to be the man to eventually defeat Reigns, so giving him the new World Heavyweight Title does nothing for the strap, or for Rhodes.

It was also said that Triple H could go with an outside-the-box pick like Shinsuke Nakamura, but as of this week, Rollins looks to be who they go with for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Rollins, who has not held a major singles title since his 81-day reign with the WWE Universal Title in 2019, discussed the new title during Monday’s RAW segment, which included the first build to his WWE Backlash match with Omos. Rollins told the Chicago crowd he came out to discuss the match with Omos, but something bigger caught his eye. He then looked out at the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display at ringside as a “you deserve it!” chant broke out. Rollins recalled hearing Triple H say nice things about Reigns and the people he’s defeated in his current reign, but he’s not on that list. Rollins said Reigns wants you to think everyone wants what he has and wants to be him, but the truth is some of the Superstars still want to fight, and this new title is an opportunity to fight, to push the industry forward, to have a World Heavyweight Title, and it’s about more than politics and part-timers. Rollins then said if a new champion is going to be crowned at WWE Night of Champions, he will give you one guess who he will put this money on… but that’s when the music interrupted and out came Omos with MVP. You can see the segment below.

