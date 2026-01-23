A well-known name from the women’s wrestling world may be inching closer to a return to active competition.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya, best known to WWE fans as Paige, appears to be back inside the ring and preparing for a potential comeback after being away from in-ring action for over a year.

Saraya last wrestled in October 2024 before officially parting ways with AEW in March 2025.

Since then, she hasn’t appeared on wrestling television, though she has repeatedly suggested that her in-ring career may not be finished just yet.

Those teases are starting to feel a lot more concrete.

Saraya took to X (Twitter) to share a short video of herself training inside a wrestling ring alongside Vipress. She captioned the clip, “Oh.. just getting some ring rust off with my girl @_VIPRESS.”

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed posters for Santino Bros. Wrestling in the background of the video, indicating the session took place at the well-known California-based promotion and training facility.

That detail didn’t go unnoticed.

This isn’t the first time Saraya has openly flirted with the idea of returning to the ring.

While attending an independent wrestling event late last year, she told fans she “might have to do more,” a comment that immediately sparked speculation about a possible comeback already being discussed behind the scenes.

More recently, Saraya has also publicly addressed the idea of a potential WWE return, particularly in the wake of AJ Lee’s surprise comeback, adding yet another layer of intrigue to what could be next for the former Divas Champion.

