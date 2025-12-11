As John Cena’s in-ring retirement inches closer, WWE officials are still weighing how Saturday Night’s Main Event should present his final chapter.

Earlier this week, Cena publicly mentioned that he was hoping to kick off the broadcast.

It was also reported that WWE had him penciled in to open the show, and that they will be giving Cena as much time as he wants for his swan song against Gunther.

But that may not be the only plan on the table.

According to one source, several people within WWE, including individuals with real pull, are pushing for Cena to close the show instead. Both options have been discussed at length, and there is still no locked-in decision as to where his segment will land.

What is clear, however, is that Cena opening the show remains “on the table,” even as momentum grows behind the idea of giving him the final spotlight.

Cena’s placement is still fluid, but the sentiment behind the scenes is that his goodbye deserves the biggest possible stage.

As previously noted, WWE has not assigned a fixed runtime to Saturday night’s special. The show goes live at 8/7c from Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena and will stream exclusively on Peacock, with talent allowed all the time they need.

Also on deck for the event is Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, and a World Tag Team Championship bout featuring AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defending against Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.

