With WrestleMania just around the corner, the Intercontinental Championship scene is gaining momentum.

WWE official Adam Pearce has confirmed that Penta will face Bron Breakker on the March 24 episode of Raw, a match many believed was destined for WrestleMania itself. However, according to recent internal discussions, that possibility might not be off the table just yet.

Current plans—at least as of a week before the recent Finn Bálor vs. Bron Breakker IC Title clash—point toward a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania. The projected bout would feature Breakker, Penta, Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio. The pieces are already falling into place: Breakker battled Bálor, Penta stepped up to challenge Breakker, Dominik made efforts to recruit Penta into The Judgment Day, and he also had his eyes locked on the Intercontinental Championship during the Breakker-Bálor showdown.

As always, creative plans are subject to change—something to keep in mind for those who assume every reported storyline is set in stone.

This is going to be fun. @bronbreakkerwwe and @PENTAELZEROM battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship TODAY when #RawOnNetflix heads to Glasgow! 📺 4ET/1PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/2IV6GeVpEj — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025

