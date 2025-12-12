A top WWE legend is officially back on the books for a major WWE TV moment.

WWE is advertising that “The Viper” Randy Orton will appear live on the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown on January 30, 2026. The show emanates from the KAFD Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of WWE’s marquee international stops.

This follow-up announcement arrives after WWE promoted Orton for last week’s episode, only for the 14-time world champion to not appear.

A quick reminder of how long he’s been away: Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since the October 3, 2025 SmackDown broadcast.

That night saw Orton team with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a high-profile tag bout against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, collectively branded as The Vision. Things didn’t end well for The Viper, who was written off TV after Reed crushed him with multiple Tsunami splashes.

Since then, reports have noted that Orton’s recent booking has felt stalled. Fans have been pushing for months to see him make a run at the Undisputed WWE Title, with WWE dropping several hints but never pulling the trigger.

Now his return advertisement for the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2026 has sparked fresh speculation.

Could this be the moment WWE finally pivots Orton into a major storyline heading into WrestleMania 42?

