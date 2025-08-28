The WWE main roster scene is about to get a little busier with a planned addition coming soon.

One source is reporting that WWE has been talking behind-the-scenes about the possibility of calling up current WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page to the main roster.

According to the report, WWE is looking at calling up Page to the blue brand as part of the WWE SmackDown roster on Friday nights.

WWE is reportedly fond of the recent pairing of Page and former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green on WWE NXT in recent weeks.

There are those who feel the newly minted Canadian faction could be the launching point for Ethan Page as a future top Superstar and key player for WWE on the main roster.

