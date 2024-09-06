More details have surfaced regarding recent reports of WWE gearing up for an announcement of a live prime time NBC special in December.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that the special is the first of four included in the WWE NBCUniversal contract, and that the special will be the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“The deal getting SmackDown on USA included four prime time specials per year on NBC,” Meltzer wrote. “We were told by WWE that the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be announced very soon.”

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event series debuted way back in 1985, with an initial run that lasted until 1992. It returned from 2006-2008, and more recently, has been used as the branding for the company’s Saturday night non-televised live events.