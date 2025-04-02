WWE has officially announced that former AEW star Rey Fenix will make his in-ring debut for the company on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. While his opponent has yet to be revealed, backstage reports hint at a potentially high-profile matchup.

A recent report from WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A shed light on a previously planned segment involving Nick Aldis and Andrade that was scripted for SmackDown three weeks ago during the taping in Italy.

The segment, which ultimately did not air, would have featured Aldis informing Andrade that new talent was set to arrive on SmackDown and that he wanted Andrade to be the first to work with them. The cancellation of the segment left uncertainty about its implications for future storylines.

WrestleVotes explained, “Don’t know for sure, but I can go back to the SmackDown three weeks ago, the one from Italy. Written in the show before the Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill match, there was to be a backstage segment with Nick Aldis telling Andrade that there are new talent coming to SmackDown, and he would want him to work with them first. That segment got cut. It was not supposed to be on last week’s show, so I don’t know where it stands. However, that would indicate to me that at least they had plans, at the minimum, for Andrade vs. Rey Fenix. We’ll see if that happens.”

If WWE proceeds with the teased storyline, Fenix’s debut bout could see him facing Andrade in a highly anticipated showdown between two former AEW stars with strong lucha libre backgrounds.

With SmackDown just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait long to see how things unfold. Make sure to join us here on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.