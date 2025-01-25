Could The New Bloodline be in store for a facelift?

A recent report from one source insists that could be the case.

Solo Sikoa suffered a crucial loss to Roman Reigns during WWE Raw’s premiere on Netflix in their Tribal Combat match, a result that seems to carry major implications. In addition to losing the title of “Tribal Chief” back to Reigns and creating tension within his team, WWE appears to be taking steps to separate Sikoa and his faction from Roman’s group.

WWE is reportedly making a significant storyline change in which the faction of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga will reportedly no longer be referred to as The Bloodline or The New Bloodline.

With Reigns reclaiming the Tribal Chief title and his stable presumably keeping The Bloodline name, WWE is rebranding Sikoa’s heel group.

This change could take effect as soon as tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes Radio)