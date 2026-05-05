A potential new identity for EVIL in WWE NXT may have come to light just one week after his debut appearance.

Following his surprise arrival on NXT, the former NJPW standout is currently listed internally under his real name, Takaaki Watanabe.

However, the expectation is that he will be performing under the ring name “Nox Raijin” moving forward.

WWE reportedly filed a trademark for the name on April 28, signaling plans to use it for the newly debuted star.

The “Raijin” portion of the name draws inspiration from the Japanese god of thunder and lightning, adding a mythological edge to the character.

Not exactly subtle.

Interestingly, April 28 also marked the night EVIL made his on-screen debut, confronting NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo.

While he wasn’t identified by name during the segment, commentator Vic Joseph emphasized his past accolades by referring to him as a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and repeatedly using the phrase “pure evil.”

Leading up to the debut, NXT aired vignettes centered around D’Angelo receiving a mysterious gift featuring the Japanese symbol for war, setting the stage for EVIL’s eventual arrival the following week.

EVIL wrapped up his run with NJPW this past January after spending over a decade as a key figure in the promotion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)