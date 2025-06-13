Tonight is shaping up to be a big one for the blue brand.

As noted, there are rumors of a new member for The Bloodline debuting tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Now another potential spoiler regarding an additional return has surfaced.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, one source is reporting that Kiana James has been spotted backstage at the show venue.

It has not been reported whether or not James will make her return as part of tonight’s show, however it is expected that she will be turning up soon on WWE programming after nearly a year on the sidelines.

Advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown is the continuation of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as appearances by John Cena, Jacob Fatu and Naomi.

