Roxanne Perez is expected to make her WWE return soon.

Real soon.

According to one source, The Judgment Day member is expected to make her WWE television return this coming week.

Reports indicate that Perez will return on the March 30 episode of WWE Raw at world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Perez has reportedly been active in the gym recovering from her surgery in February as she continues to await medical clearance for an in-ring return.

Whether or not she has gained medical clearance has not been specified, however it is a safe assumption if she is, in fact, returning on Monday’s red brand show from MSG in NYC.

The show marks one of only a few remaining as WWE continues to wind down their road to WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)