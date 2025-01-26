A potential dream match featuring top stars from different generations could grace the WrestleMania 41 card.

One source is reporting that WWE has discussed a bout between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair for the grand stage. Often compared to Flair, Stratton has cited “The Queen” as her inspiration for becoming a wrestler. Charlotte herself has acknowledged the connection, noting that Tiffany has expressed her desire to face her in multiple interviews over the years.

Stratton’s WWE career has skyrocketed since her main roster debut in 2024. She captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in on Nia Jax to claim the WWE Women’s Championship, launching her 2025 campaign in dominant fashion.

Meanwhile, Flair has been sidelined for over a year following a devastating injury during a December 2023 match with Asuka, where she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. After months of rehabilitation and training, Flair is preparing for her highly anticipated return. WWE has recently begun airing vignettes on SmackDown to tease her comeback.

If this match materializes, it could mark a defining moment for both stars and deliver an unforgettable clash of eras at WrestleMania 41.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding a potential Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair title tilt on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)