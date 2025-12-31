LA Knight’s absence from WWE television may not last much longer.

According to one source, the former United States Champion is expected to return sooner rather than later, with the possibility of popping back up as early as the January 5 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The show will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is being billed as the Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary special.

Knight was written off WWE programming on the December 8 edition of Raw following a brutal angle involving The Vision, the Paul Heyman-led faction. The segment saw Knight revisit his issues with the group before suffering a loss to Logan Paul in the main event.

Things escalated quickly after the bell.

In the closing moments of the show, The Vision swarmed Knight, laying him out in decisive fashion. The beatdown concluded with Bronson Reed delivering a crushing Tsunami splash to Knight while he was positioned on top of a car, leaving the “Megastar” laid out as the show went off the air.

The angle immediately sparked backlash online, with a vocal portion of the fanbase accusing WWE of “burying” Knight despite his popularity and momentum.

Internally, however, the reaction reportedly raised eyebrows.

At the time, sources indicated that people within WWE were confused by the outrage, as the company viewed the segment as a routine storyline beat designed to advance an ongoing narrative rather than diminish Knight’s status.

WWE officials reportedly continue to see Knight as one of the promotion’s top babyfaces and have long been aware of the strong reactions he consistently receives from crowds.

Another rumor also made the rounds online.

Some fans speculated that Knight was being punished for an unscripted moment involving a fan sign that read, “We want LA Knight, not Jey Uso.” The theory suggested the moment generated backstage heat with management.

That speculation has since been shut down.

One source stated there is “zero heat internally” on Knight related to the sign, while another person within WWE creative noted it would be a “weird punishment” to have Knight defeat Jey Uso in the Last Time is Now tournament if the company were truly unhappy with him.

