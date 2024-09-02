The return to WWE Survivor Series in 2024 could be another big night for “The Second City Saint.”

Following his shocking return to WWE after a decade away from the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, it appears that CM Punk could be a big focal point of the premium live event once again this year.

PWInsider.com is reporting that there is talks behind-the-scenes in WWE right now regarding a potential showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Punk at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 show.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, November 30.