WWE has a vision for the new Seth Rollins-led faction.

And it began taking shape at night one of “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On Saturday, August 2, WWE officially filed to trademark the name “The Vision” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made for use in professional wrestling and entertainment contexts, with Lauren A. Dienes-Middlen listed as WWE’s attorney of record.

The trademark filing describes the use as: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

While no official connection has been confirmed, speculation is already swirling that “The Vision” could be the eventual name of the rumored faction involving Seth Rollins, who has long referred to himself as “The Visionary.” Rollins has recently aligned on WWE television with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, leading many to believe a formal group could be forming.

Rollins returned from “injury” at the WWE SummerSlam Night 1 main event, pulling off what is being dubbed as ‘The Ruse of the Century’ by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase to end CM Punk’s new WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign approximately five minutes after it began.