A potential spoiler has emerged ahead of one of WrestleMania weekend’s annual staples.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is officially set to take place on this Friday’s go-home episode of SmackDown, serving as the final stop before WrestleMania 42.

While WWE has not yet confirmed the full list of participants for the match, an early report has shed some light on a possible outcome.

According to one source, Royce Keys was penciled in as the expected winner of this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as of last week.

Interesting, to say the least.

Keys, who previously competed in AEW, made his first WWE appearance during the Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past January. However, despite that initial debut, it took over two months before he began appearing regularly on weekly WWE television.

With the match now just days away, it remains to be seen if those internal plans will hold, or if WWE has any last-minute changes in store.

(H/T: BodySlam+)